Arrangements for meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian, Russian FMs underway - Russian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The arrangements for a meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian foreign ministers are underway, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We are not abandoning this idea. We want to make the most of the resources we have in terms of providing platforms and a format for further movement as part of the existing agreements toward stabilization," he said.

The previous meeting of the FMs of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan took place in October 2022 in Astana. In December 2022, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, during a conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, confirmed the readiness to arrange and hold another trilateral meeting in Moscow.