Thousands of volunteers from Azerbaijan want to come to Türkiye - Jeyhun Bayramov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The earthquake that occurred in Türkiye is our pain, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference in Kahramanmarash with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“Today, people in every region of Azerbaijan bring help from their homes to collection points for brotherly Türkiye,” he said.

The minister noted that today thousands of volunteers from Azerbaijan want to come to Türkiye.

“The only reason why they are not here yet is that this is a very complex operation. Starting from today, volunteers from Azerbaijan will come to Türkiye and join the ongoing work," Bayramov said.