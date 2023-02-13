Companies doing most of work in liberated lands represent Türkiye, Italy – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Companies doing most of work in liberated lands represent Türkiye and Italy, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he received a delegation led by Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy of the Italian Republic Adolfo Urso, who took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for a thermal power plant, Trend reports.

"Our strong political ties are a great foundation. Oil and gas and now power engineering projects have greatly strengthened this foundation.

At the same time, we want trade relations to be more diversified. You know that the process of building the Italy-Azerbaijan University is going fast, five Italian universities are already partners with us. At the same time, the companies doing most of the work in the liberated lands represent Türkiye and Italy," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.