Inter-parliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania is successfully developing - Deputy Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. At present, inter-parliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania is also successfully developing, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov said at event on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Restoration of the Lithuanian State Day, Trend reports.

He noted the great importance for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries of the visit of the chairman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova to Lithuania.

"The agreements reached within the framework of the official visit of the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda to Azerbaijan in 2022, the signing of numerous documents, the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian business forum contributed to the expansion of our relations and the identification of new areas of our cooperation," he said.

He also noted that the discussions held this year at a meeting in Davos are of particular importance in terms of the future development of relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania.