Azerbaijani servicemen attend course on "Approach to explosive injuries" topic (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Azerbaijani military personnel took part in a course on the "Approach to injuries from explosives" topic held in accordance with the action plan for 2023, approved within cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the ministry told Trend.

The course participants were presented with briefings on topics such as "Physical manifestations of an explosion", "Injuries of circulatory system and abdominal cavity", "Patient assessment demonstration", "Eye and nose injuries", "Head and brain injuries and disabilities", "Lower and upper limb injuries", "Snake bites" and other topics.

Trainings were held with groups on these topics, and various exercises were performed.

In conclusion, the graduates were awarded certificates.

The cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and the ICRC has the following goals:

• To provide education materials on International Humanitarian Law for the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

• To deliver lectures on International Humanitarian Law at military educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army;

• To conduct trainings and courses on "International Humanitarian Law" with officers, and open up opportunities in their participation in regional and international courses;

• To monitor the situation of the population inhabiting through the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia, and to conduct humanitarian activities.