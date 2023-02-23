Azerbaijan plays special role in Middle Corridor project - British ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. British Minister of State for Europe and North America Leo Docherty, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Trend reports via the tweet of British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld.

"Azerbaijan plays a special role in the Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route] project. We have discussed with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan these and other important issues for the region, as well as for Europe," the tweet said.

Meanwhile, Minister Docherty, undertakes an official two-day visit to Azerbaijan on 22-23 February, to emphasize the UK’s commitment to strengthening the ties between the two countries.

During the visit, Docherty will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Customs Committee, and participate in discussions on international road transport between the UK and Azerbaijan with the Ministry of Transport.