Victims of Khojaly genocide avenged - ANAS president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The victims of the Khojaly genocide have been avenged, Isa Habibbayli, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Science (ANAS), told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that during the 44-day second Karabakh war, under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the heroic Azerbaijani army liberated Karabakh from occupation.

"By restoring Karabakh with a Great Return, our state has once again proved its peace-loving policy. Azerbaijan is a peaceful and fair country. Our people believe that the Zangezur corridor will be opened under the leadership of the head of state, and peace and tranquility will reign in the region," he said.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.