French Ambassador to Azerbaijan makes post in connection with anniversary of Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon has made a Twitter post in connection with the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"I would like to express deep respect for the grief of the entire Azerbaijani people, who honor the memory of the Khojaly tragedy today. Lasting peace must be achieved through dialogue and reconciliation so that such acts do not happen again," she wrote.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.