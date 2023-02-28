New era kicks off in Azerbaijan-Israel relations – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. A new period has begun in the relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, Ambassador of the State of Israel to the Republic of Azerbaijan George Deek tweeted Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s first ambassador-designate Mukhtar Mammadov has already arrived in Israel.

"Welcome, Mr. Ambassador! A new era has kicked off in Azerbaijan-Israel relations," the ambassador wrote.

Following the Azerbaijani Presidential Decree of January 11, 2023, Mammadov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Israel.

In 2022, it was decided to open an Azerbaijani embassy in Israel, which is considered to be a new era in bilateral relations. The opening of the embassy will bring bilateral political ties to a higher level, and give a strong impetus to the development of relations in all areas, including tourism and technology.