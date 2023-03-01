Azerbaijan appoints new first deputy director of Heydar Aliyev Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Following the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Fargan Novruzov was appointed First Deputy Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

Prior to this appointment, Novruzov worked as an advisor to the director of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Baku State University in 2009. Two years later, Novruzov received a master's degree in Political Science from the University of Strasbourg, and then in 2012, he had a master's degree in Law from the same university. From 2017 through 2020, Novruzov worked as the director of the Legal Department of the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

The new first deputy director is also a member of the Azerbaijani Bar Association.