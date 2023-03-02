Pakistan's federal minister hails country's close economic co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. I’m pleased to take part in the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

The minister underscored the existence of close economic cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

"There is a great potential for the expansion of this collaboration," he noted.

The official also outlined the fruitful meetings between the sides, adding that cooperation between the two countries would continue in the future.

Baku is hosting the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.