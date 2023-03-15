UN deputy secretary general calls for joint fight Islamophobia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. People must fight Islamophobia together by promoting Islam as a religion of peace and monotheism, UN Deputy Secretary General, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos said, Trend reports.

Moratinos made the remark in a video message at the opening of the conference themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

He noted that March 15 was declared the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

"The day against Islamophobia was declared because this problem stands next to such challenges and threats to the world as xenophobia and intolerance. Muslims have the right to be proud of their origin. We hope that within two days we’ll discuss important issues on how to respect Islam and fight Islamophobia together," he said.

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum are organizing an international conference dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

The main purpose of the conference is to provide for an academic discussion platform on the alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, bringing together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations from 32 countries, is featuring discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries, Islamophobia in the international media.

15 March was designated as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” at the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), held in Niamey, Niger, on 27-28 November 2020. In 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 15 as “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.