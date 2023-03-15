President of G20 Interfaith Forum talks mosques destroyed by Armenia in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. It is regrettable that during the 30-year occupation, Armenia destroyed mosques and religious temples in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, President of G20 Interfaith Forum Cole Durham told Trend.

He noted that such cases are unacceptable.

"Of course, there are a number of circumstances and reasons behind this. This is religious, ethnic discrimination. Such behavior by Armenia is unacceptable. We hope that these cases will not happen again, and peace will be established between the two countries," he said.

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum are organizing an international conference dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

The main purpose of the conference is to provide for an academic discussion platform on the alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, bringing together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations from 32 countries, is featuring discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries, Islamophobia in the international media.

15 March was designated as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” at the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), held in Niamey, Niger, on 27-28 November 2020. In 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 15 as “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.