Plane with UN representatives lands at Fuzuli airport (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, March 16. Airplane with the UN representatives arrived at Fuzuli airport, Trend reports.

The guests were told about the construction of the Fuzuli airport. It was built in eight months, and before that the territory had to be cleared of mines.

On March 16, 2023, high-level strategic consultations between the government of Azerbaijan and the UN system operating in the country are held in Aghdam.

The event is attended by over 35 government officials and UN representatives. It is dedicated to accelerating the achievement of sustainable development goals by Azerbaijan, the role of reconstruction work in the liberated territories, humanitarian assistance, environmental protection, efficient use of water resources and other areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN.