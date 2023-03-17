Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco presented letter of accreditation to ISESCO Director General

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 17 March 2023 20:49 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco Nazim Samadov presented ISESCO Director General Salim al-Malik with a letter of accreditation as a permanent representative of this organization, Azerbaijan's embassy told Trend.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the head of the Azerbaijani state to the Director General of ISESCO and expressed gratitude for the contribution to the cooperation between Azerbaijan and ISESCO.

Samadov noted that in the course of his diplomatic activity he would spare no effort to further expand and deepen Azerbaijan's ties with this organization.

