Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco presented letter of accreditation to ISESCO Director General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco Nazim Samadov presented ISESCO Director General Salim al-Malik with a letter of accreditation as a permanent representative of this organization, Azerbaijan's embassy told Trend.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the head of the Azerbaijani state to the Director General of ISESCO and expressed gratitude for the contribution to the cooperation between Azerbaijan and ISESCO.

Samadov noted that in the course of his diplomatic activity he would spare no effort to further expand and deepen Azerbaijan's ties with this organization.

Will be updated