President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Tartar district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva have visited the Tartar district.

The head of state participated in the inauguration of the Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti Sanitarium road.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva viewed the conditions created in the secondary school in the Sugovushan settlement and participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the residential area.

The head of state, the First Lady and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the Sugovushan water reservoir and its main water channel after their overhaul as well as construction of tourism infrastructure facilities along the water reservoir.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva arrived in the Talish village where they examined the village master plan and viewed the conditions created in the administrative building, kindergarten and secondary school.

Then, the head of state lit the Novruz bonfire in the Talish village and congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holiday.

Furthermore, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva viewed the conditions created at the Club community center, and had a conversation with villagers.