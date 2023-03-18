The fact that we expelled contemptible enemy from our lands is brightest page of centuries-old history of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. We have restored our rights, we have restored on the battlefield, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in the Talish village of the Tartar district, Trend reports.

“In 44 days, we expelled the contemptible enemy from our lands and raised the Azerbaijani flag in Karabakh. This is the brightest page of the centuries-old history of Azerbaijan.

For 44 days, the people of Azerbaijan were united behind our army like a fist. We liberated the occupied lands by shedding blood,” President Ilham Aliyev said.