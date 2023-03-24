Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President of Uzbekistan congratulates Azerbaijani diaspora on Novruz holiday (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 24 March 2023 10:15 (UTC +04:00)
President of Uzbekistan congratulates Azerbaijani diaspora on Novruz holiday (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The Azerbaijani diaspora took part in the Novruz holiday celebrations held in the New Uzbekistan Park in Tashkent, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who visited the Azerbaijani exhibition organized as part of the event by the Republican Azerbaijani National Cultural Center, has met with the diaspora members.

Congratulating the representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora on the holiday, Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the exhibits, listened to Azerbaijani music.

During the conversation, the Uzbek president said that he will visit Azerbaijan in September this year.

"The leadership of the center, on behalf of our compatriots, expressed gratitude to the head of state of Uzbekistan. Creative groups of various peoples, including Azerbaijanis, performed at the festive concert," added the committee.

Previously, the president of Uzbekistan visited Azerbaijan to take part in the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on March 1-2 this year.

