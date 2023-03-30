Azerbaijani FM meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports via the tweet of the Office of the President of Israel.

It was noted that Herzog congratulated Bayramov on the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel and the appointment of the first ambassador.

On March 28, Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

On March 29 inauguration ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy has been held in Tel Aviv. The event was attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, representatives of parliaments, the public, and artists of both countries.

Describing this ceremony as a historic event, Israeli Minister Eli Cohen noted that the opening of the embassy indicates the level of strategic ties between the two countries over 30 years of cooperation. Referring to Azerbaijan as a strategic partner of Israel, the minister noted the close cooperation between the two countries in various fields. He expressed confidence in the further deepening of these ties.