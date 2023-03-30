Terrorism-supporting Iran's accusations that Azerbaijan "attracts ISIS terrorists" are ridiculous - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. In response to accusations that Azerbaijan allegedly "used ISIS terrorists" in the 44-day Patriotic War, we declare that the glorious Azerbaijani army independently liberated the country's lands from occupation and wrote the chronicle of the Victory. The Iranian side's statement is nothing but a senseless accusation and slander, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in response to the complete slanderous statements of the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran Kiyumars Heydari addressed to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"It is ironic that this accusation was made by a high-ranking military state that supports terrorism, whose name appears in terrorist attacks around the world," the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense notes that the statements of the Iranian side about the presence of any foreign forces on the territory of Azerbaijan are unfounded and completely unacceptable. "There are no third-party elements on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the statement says.