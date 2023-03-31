Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects of strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held phone talks on March 31, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, Ali Asadov congratulated Prime Minister Smailov on his reappointment to this position and wished him success in his upcoming work.

During the phone call, the development of friendship and cooperation between the two countries in various fields was positively assessed, and the prospects of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan strategic partnership were discussed.