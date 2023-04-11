Unity is the key: President Ilham Aliyev, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev moving forward on roadmap for regional benefit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Bilateral meetings between the leadership of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have historically taken place in the atmosphere of friendship and mutual respect. And this time, things were not different.

Once again, the discussions held between the leaders of both nations led to significant developments, with six important documents being signed in the process. The documents include memoranda of understanding signed between the institutions representing various sectors Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Cultural cooperation between Baku and Astana became the central topic of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Kazakhstan. This development should not come as a surprise, because people of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have historically been close, and the cooperation in the humanitarian field will serve as a tool to strengthen relations between the nations.

As President Ilham Aliyev said yesterday at the expanding meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev humanitarian track serves as the foundation on which interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are being built.

"Of course, there are many areas of mutual interest. We are actually reaching a qualitatively new level of interaction and alliance, and this is already reflected in the Declaration, which was signed earlier and will be signed today. So we are predetermining the successful joint future of our countries and peoples for many decades to come," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The two Presidents agreed to hold events dedicated to promoting the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Positive relationship dynamics to last

Indeed, the transition of the bilateral relations that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have implemented, signals that the partnership between the states will reach the new heights. President Ilham Aliyev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed several important elements of bilateral agenda, including fostering political, trade, as well as transport and logistics cooperation.

Today, the level of political relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is truly unprecedented. While the countries continue to develop bilateral relations, Baku and Astana also actively cooperate in the framework of regional and international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States, for example.

One particular aspect deserves our attention. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev agreed on the establishment of the Supreme Interstate Council. The establishment of the interstate body will enable the countries to cooperate and execute policies of bilateral importance and mutual interest more effectively, contributing to a more dynamic development of bilateral relations.

As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, while making press statements with President Ilham Aliyev, the Supreme Interstate Council will undoubtedly give a powerful impetus to bilateral relations of the two countries.

Achieving such a high level of cooperation is made possible due to a combination of factors. First, historic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan give the countries the necessary foundation to continuing in the same vein.

One particular aspect, which fits here is the support exhibited by the Kazakhstan in the context of restoring the territories liberated by Azerbaijan during the second Karabakh war. The construction of the Children's Art Center named after Kurmangazy in the city of Fuzuli serves as a shining example of the level of relations existing between the countries.

Second, fruitful cooperation enjoyed by the countries in economic and cultural fields leads to a positive spillover effect on political relations. Considering that both countries find themselves in this loop, it is logical to suggest that there is significant mutual interest in continuing this trend going forward. Additionally, there is also significant potential to continue fostering cooperation in numerous fields.

Bilateral trade between Baku and Astana serves as an excellent example of the existing potential and how the governments develop it. While the increase of 40 percent in the trade turnover is an important achievement, the leaders agreed to double the figure to $1 billion in the near future. After the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic decreased the trade turnover by 30 percent between the nations, Baku and Astana systematically increased trade turnover, which enabled the countries to exceed the pre-pandemic level quickly.

The results achieved during the latest trade mission of Kazakh business representatives to Azerbaijan, is another example of the booming economic relations between the nations. Contracts worth over $55 million were signed in the framework of the mission, while earlier editions of Kazakh trade missions led to agreements worth between $30-35 million. The results achieved during the mission illustrate the views on the importance of Azeri and Kazakh markets to the mutual economic prosperity.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out, while making press statements with his Kazakh colleague, that the alliance relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan countries are a solid foundation for the future development of the mutual activity of the two countries.

"Today, we are enriching this foundation with specific content. The decisions made in Baku in August of last year are already being implemented today, including, as noted by President Tokayev, the decisions on starting the transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan, launching serious work on connecting the transport and logistical infrastructure of our countries in order to fully utilize the opportunities of the Middle Corridor," President Ilham Aliyev added.

In reality, it is somewhat unjustified to single out one or two facets of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Baku and Astana are countries that enjoy strategic relationship. Consequently, any aspect of bilateral cooperation is strategically important in the context of relations between Baku and Astana.

The visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan has already reinforced the importance of bilateral relations both for Baku and Astana. Considering the agreements reached in the framework of the visit, especially on cooperation in the humanitarian field and the establishment of the Supreme Interstate Council, it is possible to say that the future development of Azeri-Kazakh relationship will be bright and bring only the best for both nations.