Azerbaijan, Georgia sign agreement on co-operation in defense field (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on April 24, met with Defense Minister of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

According the ministry, the Georgian guests visited the Alley of Martyrs, as well as laid a wreath at the “Eternal Flame” memorial.

Afterwards, an official welcoming ceremony was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Emphasizing that the meetings of the heads of the two countries play an important role in the development of relations between them, minister Hasanov noted that bilateral cooperation in the military sphere is strengthening and developing, as well as in many other areas.

Hasanov also informed his colleague about the provocations committed by Armenia in order to aggravate the situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border and on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily located.

Burchuladze said that there is a solid friendship and mutual trust between the two nations. The significance of holding such meetings regularly, as well as expanding contacts in the development of ties between the two friendly countries was underlined.

The sides discussed in detail issues of ensuring peace and security in the region, expanding cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational spheres and other issues of mutual interest.

Moreover, prospects for the development of bilateral and trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia were also discussed at the meeting, and a detailed exchange of views on increasing the intensity of joint exercises and business meetings took place.

Defense Cooperation Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Georgia was signed at the expanded meeting.