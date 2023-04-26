Azerbaijan evacuating its citizens from clashes-torn Sudan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. In connection with the current situation in Sudan, in order to ensure the safety of Azerbaijani citizens permanently or temporarily residing in this country, the Azerbaijani government is taking appropriate measures, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

According to the ministry, 26 Azerbaijani citizens are currently being evacuated from Sudan through a third country with the support of Türkiye. Work will also be provided to process documents through Azerbaijan's relevant diplomatic missions for the evacuated citizens who do not have valid travel documents.

In turn, the ministry, addressing the Azerbaijani citizens permanently or temporarily residing in Sudan, recommends that they refrain from traveling to areas where the armed forces are concentrated, and stay at home or in safe places. In addition, it recommends that Azerbaijani citizens refrain from traveling to this country.

Azerbaijani citizens who are in Sudan are asked to contact Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Arab Republic of Egypt due to evacuations or other situations via following hotline: +201010271387.

Military clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan on April 15, following days of tension. Over 400 people have been killed and around 3,500 others wounded in the clashes as of last Friday, according to the country's health ministry.