Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns unveiling of monument dedicated to Nemesis terrorist operation in Yerevan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the unveiling of a monument dedicated to the Nemesis terrorist operation in Yerevan, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The ministry condemned the opening of the "Nemesis Monument" in Yerevan, dedicated to the perpetrators of the murders of political and military leaders of the Ottoman Empire in the early 1920s, as well as Azerbaijani officials of that time and even some citizens of the Ottoman Empire of Armenian origin.

"The unveiling of this shameful monument is a glorification of the bloody act of terrorism that led to the horrendous attacks that killed 31 of our diplomats and their families. The way this event was presented in the Armenian press also shows that there is still a distorted interpretation of history in some minds that cannot be approved. Such provocative steps, inconsistent with the spirit of the process of normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia, will in no way contribute to efforts to establish lasting and sustainable peace and stability in the region, on the contrary, they will negatively affect the normalization process," the ministry noted.