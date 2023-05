BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to Italy in connection with those killed as a result of severe floods in this country, the ministry said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and injured as a result of natural calamity in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. Our prayers are with those missing and wish recovery affected people. Our hearts are with the Italian people," the publication says.