Azerbaijani FM meets with NATO special representative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. A meeting was held on May 26, 2023 between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Javier Colomina, Deputy Assistant Secretary General of NATO for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, issues of cooperation between NATO and the country, the normalization process between the latter and Armenia and the current state of negotiations were discussed during the meeting.

Bayramov spoke about the steps taken by the country to promote the peace agenda, the military and political provocations of Armenia that damage the peace process.

In turn, Colomina highlighted that NATO supports the process of normalization of relations between the two countries.

The importance of conducting a regular political dialogue and developing practical cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan as a partner country contributing to peace and security in the region and beyond it was noted at the meeting.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.