BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The “parliament” should be dissolved, the element calling himself “president” should surrender, all “ministers”, “deputies” and others should give up their positions, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives, Trend reports.

“Only in that case can a concession be made to them. Only in that case can we talk of an amnesty,” President Ilham Aliyev added.