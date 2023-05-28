Congratulatory message from President Ilham Aliyev to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives extensive coverage in Turkish media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The congratulatory message from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following his win in the presidential elections, has received extensive coverage in Turkish media, Trend reports.

This news was aired on the majority of Turkish TV channels and featured on websites of renowned news agencies. Turkish media outlets disseminated President Ilham Aliyev's congratulations under the headline "First congratulatory message to President Erdogan comes from fraternal Azerbaijan."

Turkish media particularly highlighted President Ilham Aliyev's invitation for Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan on an official visit.