Consultations on Caspian issues held between Azerbaijan and Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Bilateral consultations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation on the issues of the Caspian Sea have been held in Moscow, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The Azerbaijani side was represented at the consultations by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Border and Caspian Sea Issues Khalaf Khalafov, and the Russian side was represented by the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the delimitation and demarcation of the state border of the Russian Federation with the CIS countries Mikhail Petrakov.

During the visit, a wide range of issues related to the five-sided cooperation in the Caspian Sea was discussed.

The importance of implementing the decisions taken at the sixth Caspian Summit held on June 29, 2022, was noted.

It was emphasized that the clarification of positions on issues related to the agenda of the high-level working group on the Caspian Sea will contribute to mutual understanding and effectiveness of the next meeting of the group.

During the consultations, the sides exchanged views on the methodology for constructing direct lines of access to the Caspian Sea and draft agreements on issues of sectoral cooperation that are being agreed between the Caspian states, as well as on security issues in the Caspian region.