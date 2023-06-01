Attempt to lay path to secure combat positions of illegal Armenian armed formations prevented - Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Members of illegal Armenian armed groups (which weren't withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War) under the guise of agricultural work tried to carry out extension, repair, and restoration work using engineering equipment on a dirt road in order to lay a path to secure combat positions in the direction of Shusha and Khojavand districts, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As a result of urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, these actions were immediately stopped.

Previously, on May 29, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification devices in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam, Khojavand, Shusha, Lachin, and Kalbajar districts.

The engineering work was also immediately stopped by the Azerbaijan Army Units.