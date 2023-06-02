Emmanuel Macron's statement on five-sided meeting doesn't reflect positions of parties - Azerbaijan's MFA (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:01

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. French President Emmanuel Macron's statement on the five-sided meeting does not reflect the positions of the parties, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

Hajizada made the remark commenting on the French president's statement made following meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Chisinau, Moldova.

He reminded that the press statement following the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan within the framework of the Summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau with the participation of the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the President of France and the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, was traditionally made by Michel as the organizer of the Brussels format.

"The unilateral statement made subsequently by the president of France about the meeting distorts the position of the parties," the spokesperson added.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time that France demonstrates such behavior, and this doesn't contribute in any way to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, to peace and stability in the region," Hajizada said.