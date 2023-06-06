Azerbaijani FM takes part in round table of permanent representatives of OSCE member states (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the round table of Permanent Representatives of OSCE member states, Trend reports via the tweet of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijani FM took part in a round table chaired by Northern Macedonia with the participation of permanent representatives of OSCE member states. Fruitful discussions were held on the OSCE cooperation agenda and issues related to the post-conflict period between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the ministry said.

