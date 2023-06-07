Azerbaijan’s Shusha hosts international event on "Reconstruction, peace and integration: energy, economy, environment and capital" (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijan’s Shusha is hosting an international event on the "Reconstruction, peace and integration: energy, economy, environment and capital" theme, Trend reports.

The event has been organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Up to 30 former Heads of State and Government participate in the event.

Issues of energy, economy, environment, capital, cultural heritage will be discussed during the panel sessions that will be held within the framework of the event.

The first day of the two-day event will be held in Shusha, and the second in Ganja.