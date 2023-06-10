Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences over plant explosion in Türkiye

Politics Materials 10 June 2023 15:29 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Türkiye over human casualties in a plant explosion in Elmadag, Trend reports.

"We're deeply saddened by the news of the explosion. May the Almighty rest the souls of those who died as a result of this tragic incident. We wish recovery to the injured, and express solidarity with our Turkish brothers!".

The explosion occurred at a plant for production of rockets and explosives.

The National Defense Ministry of Türkiye has revealed that the explosion killed five employees of the plant.

