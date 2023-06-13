PM of Kazakhstan to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alihan Smailov will make a visit to Azerbaijan on June 21, a diplomatic source told Trend.

During the visit, the parties plan to discuss further cooperation within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) project.

Earlier, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin, during a meeting with Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov in Astana, stated that during Prime Minister Smailov's visit, it is possible to sign an agreement between the relevant ministries on cooperation in trade and economic relations between the two countries in various fields.