Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Heydar Aliyev took Azerbaijan on path of sustainable development - Chairman of Parliament

Politics Materials 14 June 2023 12:51 (UTC +04:00)
Heydar Aliyev took Azerbaijan on path of sustainable development - Chairman of Parliament

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Heydar Aliyev took Azerbaijan on the path of sustainable development by assuming the mission of a national leader, Chair of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova said at a special session dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the 30th anniversary of National Salvation Day, Trend reports.

She noted that Heydar Aliyev was a statesman on a global scale.

"Heydar Aliyev preserved the political existence of our country and created a solid foundation for the development of the state. Modern Azerbaijan is developing on this solid foundation. Heydar Aliyev’s ideas continue to live to this day," Gafarova said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more