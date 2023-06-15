Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Pakistan and Azerbaijan are countries, which always stand shoulder to shoulder - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 15 June 2023 14:19 (UTC +04:00)
Pakistan and Azerbaijan are countries, which always stand shoulder to shoulder - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. We know that international law works selectively. Some United Nations Security Council resolutions are implemented, some are not. We both know that,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his press statement following an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports.

“And the guarantee for your independence or territorial integrity, security and well-being of your people is your economic, political and military capability. So, on all these issues we have full mutual understanding. Pakistan and Azerbaijan are countries, which always stand shoulder to shoulder,” the head of state noted.

Latest

Latest

Read more