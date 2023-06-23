Creation of border crossing point in direction of Lachin is indicator of our strong political will - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “The creation of a border crossing point on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in the direction of Lachin two months ago is an indicator of our strong political will,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

“If we analyze the events of the last two and a half years, everyone can see that there was a strong political will, power, logic and international law behind every step we took, and every next step was a logical continuation of the previous step,” the head of state underlined.