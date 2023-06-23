Those accusing us of revenge should go and look in the mirror - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “Unlike Armenia, we did not destroy their cities with “Iskander”, “Tochka” and “Elbrus” missiles. The Azerbaijani Army has high moral qualities,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

Saying that the Azerbaijan Armed Forces fully implement and will continue implement the orders of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the head of state added: “Therefore, those accusing us of revenge should go and look in the mirror. We demand justice, not revenge. We demand protection of justice. We demand that no-one interfere in our internal affairs. We demand that all countries respect our territorial integrity in deed, not in words, and in this case we will respect their territorial integrity.”