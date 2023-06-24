Representatives of foreign diplomatic corps arrive in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 24. The representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have arrived in Lachin city, Trend reports.

The delegation includes 60 diplomats and military attaches from 33 countries and 10 organizations.

In Lachin, the foreign diplomats will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the restoration and construction work carried out there, visit the first residential areas and meet with the residents of the city, as well as visit the Flag Square, Heydar Aliyev Street and Lachin Boulevard, laid on the banks of the Hakari river.

Further, representatives of the diplomatic corps are expected to attend the agro-industrial park under construction in Lachin.

During the visit, the diplomats will also get acquainted with the rapid construction progress in Zabuh village of the Lachin district.

The foreign diplomats' trip will end with a visit to the "smart village" of Aghali in Zangilan.

Lachin city was liberated from Armenian occupation following the 2020 Second Karabakh War.