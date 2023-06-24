Representatives of diplomatic corps visits boulevard created on bank of Khakari River in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 24. Representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited the boulevard created on the bank of the Khakari River in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district, Trend reports.

The delegation consists of 60 diplomats and military attachés from 33 countries and 10 organizations.

The guests visited the first residential block built on December 1 Street in the city of Lachin and had conversations with residents who have already returned to their homeland.

Then there was a visit to Flag Square and Heydar Aliyev Street.

Moreover, the representatives of the diplomatic corps visited the agro-industrial park under construction in the Lachin district.

The guests will also get acquainted with the full progress of construction work in the village of Zabukh.

The last stop of foreign diplomats will be the "smart village" of Aghaly in the Zangilan district.