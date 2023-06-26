Azerbaijani Army proceeds with reorganization work, despite complicated operational situation - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Despite the complicated operational situation, Azerbaijani Army proceeds with the reorganization work, which affects the main areas of development of the Armed Forces, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with local TV, Trend reports.

"These are issues of the construction of the armed forces, the structure of the Armed Forces, training in all areas, military education, training of personnel, training of specialists, armament issues, and a number of issues," the minister said.

According to Hasanov, the latest ratings highlight the high professionalism of the Azerbaijani Army.