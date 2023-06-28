Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenian armed forces - major regional destabilizing factor, Azerbaijani MFA says

Politics Materials 28 June 2023 15:26 (UTC +04:00)
Trend’s political news desk
Trend’s political news desk
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The major destabilizing factor in the region is Armenian armed forces, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

In response to the misleading statements of the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, following the retaliatory measures Azerbaijani forces have taken against a military action that wounded a military serviceman of Azerbaijan, Hajizada noted that "Armenian forces contrary to international law and trilateral statement obligations have not been fully withdrawn from Azerbaijan".

"These illegal forces, while threatening Azerbaijanis living in surrounding regions and returning to their homes, is major security threat. Armenia, instead of interfering in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs, must fulfill its obligations and respect Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in both words and deeds," the spokesman added.

