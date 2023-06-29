Blinken to hold individual meetings with Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs today - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold individual meetings with foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia today, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"We believe that the talks have been constructive. The Secretary is meeting this afternoon, again, both individually with the foreign ministers from both Armenia and Azerbaijan, and then he'll hold a meeting with the two of them together," he said.

On June 27, the new round of talks between Bayramov and Mirzoyan on the draft peace agreement has started in the US.

On the first day, Blinken held closed-door bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the National Training Center for Foreign Affairs. After the meetings, Blinken took part in the first plenary session with the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Then, the ministers continued negotiations in a bilateral format, which lasted intermittently for four-five hours.

On the second day, a trilateral meeting was held with the participation of National Security Adviser to the US President Jake Sullivan. After that, a bilateral meeting of Bayramov and Mirzoyan was held.

Today the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take part in the final plenary session with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the National Training Center for Foreign Affairs named after George Schultz.

