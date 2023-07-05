France supports Armenian separatism in Karabakh region of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. France, which is falsely presenting herself as a defender of human rights and international law, still interferes into domestic affairs of other countries, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau entitled “NAM: United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges” in Baku.

“The recent withdrawal of French troops from Mali and Burkina Faso once again demonstrated that outrageous neo-colonialism policy of France in Africa is doomed to failure. Unfortunately, France is trying to impose the same ill practice in the region of South Caucasus by supporting armenian separatism in Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and by means of geopolitical rivalry, foreign military presence and colonial policy of “Orientalism,” the head of state noted.