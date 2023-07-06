Islamophobic tendencies on rise in Europe - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Islamophobic tendencies are increasing in Europe, Deputy of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Mammadov said at today's special session of the Parliament, Trend reports.

Intolerance towards Muslims is widespread in a number of countries, there are cases of burning of the Quran [the central religious text of Islam].

He noted that France is leading these countries.

"This country is constantly trying to blame Azerbaijan on a number of issues. However, in France, which considers itself the "cradle of democracy," the bones of Algerian citizens are on display in a museum. And France continues this policy of committing cruel acts against Muslims," Mammadov said.