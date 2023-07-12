Azerbaijani MFA calls on Armenia to comply with ICJ's Order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. As stated in the Order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of July 6, 2023, which was officially published on July 11, 2023, the Court unanimously rejected Armenia’s request of 12 May, 2023, for modification of the Court’s 22 February 2023 Order in the Armenia v. Azerbaijan case concerning the Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Trend reports citing the MFA.

"Thus, the Court’s Order has reconfirmed that Armenia’s request to modify its Order of 22 February 2023 by including additional provisional measure requiring Azerbaijan to “withdraw any and all personnel deployed on or along the Lachin Corridor since 23 April 2023 and refrain from deploying any such personnel on or along the Lachin Corridor” is unfounded.

Contrary to Armenia’s falsehoods, ICJ did not find the checkpoint is disrupting movement along the Lachin road, nor did it find that Azerbaijan breached the 22 February Order.

We call on Armenia to comply with the Court’s Order to refrain from any action that might aggravate the Parties’ dispute, and end its obstructive conduct hindering operation of the Lachin Border Checkpoint," the MFA said in a statement.