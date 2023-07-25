Additional documents being prepared for consideration by Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian leaders - FM Lavrov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. A number of additional documents are being prepared for consideration by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow.

"We want to use today's meeting to resolve one of the most important issues in our region, I mean long-term stabilization in the South Caucasus. We are convinced that the shortest way to this is the implementation of all the provisions of the existing trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia," Lavrov noted.

Speaking about the implementation of the agreements at the highest level on the conclusion of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, he pointed out that Russia is ready to assist this in every possible way, including providing a platform for its signing.

"We appreciate that our Azerbaijani friends understand the need to ensure the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh. This is one of the central issues," the Russian minister stressed.

New round of talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on a draft bilateral agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations is being held in Moscow.

Previously, Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Antony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.