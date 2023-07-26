Russia says its strong interaction with Azerbaijan - one key stability elements in S.Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Strong interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan is among key elements of stability in the South Caucasus, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Our relations have been developing on a brand new level after the signing of the Russian-Azerbaijani Declaration on Allied Interaction. Together, we are working to fully unleash the potential of this strategic document and ensure that our partnership is comprehensive. The strong and close interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan undoubtedly represents one of the key elements of stability in the South Caucasus region," she stated.

Will be updated